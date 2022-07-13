Share this postNOW They Want to Do a Risk-Benefit Approach!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNOW They Want to Do a Risk-Benefit Approach!Ontario Chief Medical Officer: "COVID Very Very Low Risk for Young People, but Vaccine 1 in 5,000 Risk of Myocarditis"Mathew AldredJul 13, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postNOW They Want to Do a Risk-Benefit Approach!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in