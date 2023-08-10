Share this postNova Scotia Hospital Door Sign: "Vaccine Injury Support"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNova Scotia Hospital Door Sign: "Vaccine Injury Support"Are they really serious, or is it a charade? Either way, the clock is ticking and the 3 years are nearly up.Mathew AldredAug 10, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postNova Scotia Hospital Door Sign: "Vaccine Injury Support"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in