Nova Scotia Embraces Gender Surgery and Puberty Blockers as Others Retreat
Nova Scotia Conservatives at the forefront of promoting social engineering that has already been tried and judged to have failed in many developed countries.
I see Canada’s National Post is reporting on my province’s decision to increase “gender affirming care” (with two dedicated surgeons and new dedicated clinics) despite the rest of the developed world awakening to the evidence (and even though my province doesn’t have basic GPs to cover the population, or even an open ER in every district):
Canadian provinces like Nova Scotia…allow ideology to guide public health policy, and continue to follow the increasingly discredited World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an activist association posing as a medical authority, known for suppressing inconvenient evidence and letting politics shape its guidelines?
The evidence for the puberty suppression experiment has been shaky from the beginning, and the rationale highly questionable. Yet, it went largely unchallenged until 2020, when Finland became the first country to apply the brakes after a thorough review of the science. Sweden soon followed, then Norway, Denmark, and England. More recently, Brazil, Chile, Queensland, and Alberta have joined the retreat, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just released the most scathing review to date.
I wonder if the political leaders making these choices will still be around in 5-10 years, when the tsunami of detransitioning lawsuits finally reaches Nova Scotia’s shores. Or will they have quietly reinvented themselves by then, claiming they were never really on board in the first place?
Once upon a time, I’m told, conservatism meant resisting reckless social experimentation.
According to the last estimate I saw, it costs us about half a million dollars to castrate each child.
That's the cold truth. And that's just initial "treatment"-- drugs and immense cosmetic surgery. Then there's the aftercare, including therapy, psychiatry and bigger better drugs no doubt. Jennifer Bilek says the transitioning industry in the US is larger than the film industry now-- up in the ultra-billions. And yes, it's funny that the attention drawn to the "rights" issues around this completely overshadow the drain it causes. Tragic for all.