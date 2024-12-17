Transcript:

I rise today flabbergasted by the news that has just been made public. The government has finally revealed its true deficit number. Remember this Finance Minister, this outgoing and now former Finance Minister, told the world that she was putting in place guard rails to limit the damage that her deficits could do. Her deficit plan was $40 billion, a mind-bogglingly large number that was already contributing to rekindling inflation.

Again, this $40 billion was too big. It was out of control as it was. But at least to her credit, she said no more than that, and she decided she would have a guard rail. We know a guard rail is meant to stop vehicles from flying off cliffs. Well, as she was trying throughout the year to avoid going off the cliff, there were two people on the bus who had other ideas: the Prime Minister and carbon tax Carney. The two of them went to the front of the bus, grabbed the wheel, and pulled it sharply to the left, smashing into that guard rail.

She tried to resist, so they pulled even further to the left, and they stepped on the gas. The bus flew off the cliff, and now Canadians are at the bottom of the ravine in a big pile of debt. But instead of taking responsibility, the Prime Minister told her that she should take all the blame. That when the ambulances, police cruisers, and the fire department arrived, she would take the blame for running the bus off the cliff, while carbon tax Carney and the Prime Minister could innocently sit back. Then, the Prime Minister could put carbon tax Carney in charge of driving the next bus.

The good old boys in the back room would protect themselves and make the then Finance Minister take all the blame. It reminds you of the way they treated the former Attorney General, a brilliant and brave First Nations woman who refused to kowtow to corruption. It reminds us of the way they treated Jane Philpott and so many other brave women who dared question this self-described feminist Prime Minister. Some feminist indeed—throwing the bus off the cliff and throwing women under the bus.

That is his real record. His real record on finance, Mr. Speaker, is yet another $62 billion deficit. For context, outside of this government, there is no government in the history of Canada that has ever run a $62 billion deficit. Not even in the 90s, when the Wall Street Journal said that we were a third-world basket case. Not even during the massive global economic crisis did the deficit come anywhere close to that.

And here we are with the global economy growing, with the American economy booming. In stable times, this deficit is 100% at the feet of this irresponsible Prime Minister and his personal economic advisor, carbon tax Carney. That’s right. Now Carney says he doesn’t even want the job of Finance Minister. He doesn’t even want to try to drive the crashed-out bus after he helped run it off the cliff.

They couldn’t find anyone all day. In fact, no one will appear today even to defend this incredible disaster of a budget. Look at the consequences in human terms, Mr. Speaker. We have 1,400 homeless camps in Ontario, 35 homeless encampments in Halifax alone. We have 2 million people lined up at food banks. Scurvy is making a comeback. The government admits that one in four children are going to school hungry every single day.

Unemployment is rising and, according to this budget, expected to exceed 7% by the end of next calendar year. The gap between per capita GDP in Canada and the US is now $30,000 in Canadian dollars. It was equal 10 years ago. This is the worst gap since at least the Second World War, and some say the worst gap in a century. Canadian workers are only getting 55 cents of investment for every dollar an American worker gets.

A half a trillion Canadian investment dollars, which works out to almost a quarter of our economy, has left net to go to the United States, where it builds pipelines, factories, warehouses, pipelines, business centers. Canadian investment dollars paying American wages while our workers go starving for investment and for salaries to pay their bills.

When I travel across this country, I consistently meet two types of people. One, those who are a little better off and tell me—I'll be very blunt about this—that if I don’t win, they will leave the country, and they are very numerous. But you know, I don’t worry about them as much. You know who I worry about? The ones who can’t leave. The ones who tell me, in very blunt language, “I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do. I have no idea how I’m going to pay my way.”

I met a waitress at a restaurant not long ago, and she came up to me, grabbed me by the hand, and said, “You have to win.” I said, “Oh, thank you, I appreciate your support.” She said, “No, no. It wasn’t a compliment. You have to win.” Then she told me her story. She told me that she was working one full-time job and two part-time jobs just to pay her bills. This was a single woman in her late 50s.

She was tired of working all the time, so she cut everything out of her budget. Every creature comfort, everything she enjoyed about her life, she cut it out so that she could drop one of those part-time jobs. Then one morning, she woke up, walked outside, and her car was gone. She called her insurance, and they said they weren’t going to cover the replacement value. So she had to take that job back because she simply cannot live her life without a car.

You can bet your bottom dollar the guy who stole the car was probably out on bail. This was not his first job. That’s right. Her taxes have gone up, her heating bill has gone up, her wages have not gone up. She’s scared to go out in the streets in places where they didn’t even lock the door not long ago.

These are the people we’re fighting for. These silly games over here are very entertaining. The soap opera that everyone is seized with today—that’s all fine. But there are real people whose lives are on the line here, and we have a duty to work for them.

Frankly, this woman doesn’t see me or any of us as any kind of savior. They see us all as a last hope. In fact, she doesn’t want to be saved. She just wants her life back. She was taking care of herself just fine before taxes, her heat, and her grocery bills went through the roof, and her car went missing. She was doing just fine.

This is the promise we are here to restore: a country where people can take care of themselves, their families, and their futures without being held back. Let’s bring it home.

