Share this postNo, Canada Doesn't Want A War With Russiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNo, Canada Doesn't Want A War With RussiaYes, We Have Ukrainian Rockets; Yes, We We Trained Ukrainian Nazis; Yes, We Want to Take Out Putin; Yes, We Have Given $1 Billion in Weapons to Ukraine; But We Don’t Want War. Honest.Mathew AldredMar 19, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postNo, Canada Doesn't Want A War With Russiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in