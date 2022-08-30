Share this postNIH Stops Some of the Funding to Wuhan on Chimeric Coronavirus Human Cell Mouse Studiesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNIH Stops Some of the Funding to Wuhan on Chimeric Coronavirus Human Cell Mouse StudiesNIH Tries to Extricate Itself From the COVID Origins StoryMathew AldredAug 30, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postNIH Stops Some of the Funding to Wuhan on Chimeric Coronavirus Human Cell Mouse Studiesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in