Wow, I didn’t expect Chuck Schumer to have a ‘come to Jesus’ moment and encourage the people to tell the truth about fraud, wasteful spending, and criminal activity in government:

Is this a tear in the fabric of irony itself? Yes, we are talking that Chuck Schumer, the man who has spent decades perfecting the art of wasteful spending like it’s an Olympic sport. It’s like having the fox install a Ring camera in the henhouse.

“See something, say something,” and have your complaint filed directly into the bureaucratic abyss, or worse. Much worse.

Perhaps my American readers can help me out: Isn’t Schumer a lifelong artisan par excellence of pork-barrel politics? Surely he isn’t about to stop the gravy train just because you, the honest taxpayer, decided to tattle on your local bridge-to-nowhere, right?

Schumer’s sudden enthusiasm for government accountability raises a host of questions, chief among them: Is this satire? Perhaps, in a rare moment of self-awareness, he has finally realized that the most prolific purveyor of wasteful government spending has been staring back at him in the mirror every morning while adjusting his tie.

Isn’t this the same Schumer who has championed multi-trillion-dollar spending bills packed with enough pork to make a butcher blush? How many “essential” government initiatives—like studying shrimp on treadmills or funding gender studies programs in Pakistan—did Chuck personally rubber-stamp before rushing off to a fundraiser? And now he wants you to report fraud?

I can’t help but imagine the first batch of submissions:

“Dear Senator Schumer, I’d like to report the Pentagon losing another trillion dollars. Again.”

“Hi Chuck, is it fraud if FEMA uses disaster relief funds for catered lobster dinners or hosting illegal migrants in swing seat States?”

“Excuse me, sir, but your re-election campaign might be considered wasteful spending.”

“Dear Senator Schumer, I’d like to report the $20 billion in taxpayer money you enthusiastically directed toward corporate bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis. Is it fraud when you help Wall Street while Main Street gets evicted, or is that just called Tuesday in the Senate?”

“Dear Senator Schumer, is it criminal activity to cheerlead for the Iraq War and its trillion-dollar price tag, only to later call it a mistake when it’s politically convenient? Just want to clarify how accountability works here.”

“Hi Chuck, I’d like to report wasteful spending on tax breaks for companies that shipped jobs overseas. Should I file this under 'fraud' or 'bad trade policy you supported'?”

"Dear Chuck, can I report the time you pushed for surveillance powers that Snowden later revealed were grossly abused? Or do we just pretend the Patriot Act never happened?"

Schumer’s webpage is like Dracula setting up a blood bank hotline or Tony Soprano launching a tip line to report mob activity. It’s not accountability—it’s performance art.

Do you think it’s a trap to get the names of honest people for some retaliation, perhaps from the underworld or those who have “six ways from Sunday of getting back at ya”?

Well, Chris is bravely taking the plunge:

Should every honest American citizen follow Chris’ lead?

Would Chuck mind, do you think, if people reported on his work in government?

