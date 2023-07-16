Share this postNew York Times: RFK Jr Anti-Semite, Lying About Science Papermathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew York Times: RFK Jr Anti-Semite, Lying About Science PaperNew York Times: "The study he linked to made no reference to “Ashkenazi Jews” Mathew AldredJul 16, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postNew York Times: RFK Jr Anti-Semite, Lying About Science Papermathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in