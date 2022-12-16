Share this postNew York Times Reporter Still Pushing Fake Covid Death Ratemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew York Times Reporter Still Pushing Fake Covid Death RateLooks Like Someone Needs To "Learn To Code", Like Their Colleagues at the Washington Post and TwitterMathew AldredDec 16, 2022∙ Paid7Share this postNew York Times Reporter Still Pushing Fake Covid Death Ratemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in