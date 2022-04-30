Share this postNew Study: Mask Usage and Death Correlation Suggests Universal Use of Masks May Have Harmful Consequencesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Study: Mask Usage and Death Correlation Suggests Universal Use of Masks May Have Harmful ConsequencesWhy Am I Not Surprised?Mathew AldredApr 30, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postNew Study: Mask Usage and Death Correlation Suggests Universal Use of Masks May Have Harmful Consequencesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in