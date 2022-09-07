Share this postNew Study: Booster Jabs Will Cause More Hospitalizations Than They Preventmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Study: Booster Jabs Will Cause More Hospitalizations Than They PreventIt Looks Like Trudeau, Canadian Universities, and Employers Mandating Jabs May Start to Get a Few More Lawsuits Coming Their WayMathew AldredSep 07, 2022∙ Paid16Share this postNew Study: Booster Jabs Will Cause More Hospitalizations Than They Preventmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in