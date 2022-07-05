Share this postNew South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant: “Disregard Anything We Said About Two Doses”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant: “Disregard Anything We Said About Two Doses”They Said It Was “Two Doses and Done”, But That Wasn't DisinformationJul 05, 2022∙ Paid7Share this postNew South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant: “Disregard Anything We Said About Two Doses”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in