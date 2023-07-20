Share this postNew Slack and Email Evidence for Fauci GOF Conspiracymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Slack and Email Evidence for Fauci GOF ConspiracyCongress Released More Emails and Slack messages and DRASTIC and The Intercept Uncovered the RedactionsMathew AldredJul 20, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postNew Slack and Email Evidence for Fauci GOF Conspiracymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in