Released today: 10,185 pages relating to the assassination of RFK:

RFK Jr. is convinced that Sirhan Sirhan did not do it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA were involved in this one, too. What do you think?

For the uninitiated, here’s an AI summary of the situation:

Sirhan Sirhan , 24, fired a .22 calibre revolver at RFK in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kennedy died the next day from gunshot wounds, including one fatal shot behind his right ear.

Sirhan was subdued at the scene with his gun in hand and later confessed (though his memory of the event has been inconsistent).

He was convicted in 1969 and sentenced to death (commuted to life in 1972).

This narrative has been officially upheld for decades, but cracks began appearing almost immediately.

Key Evidence Suggesting CIA Involvement or Cover-Up

1. Ballistics & Autopsy Discrepancies

Coroner Thomas Noguchi reported that RFK was shot from behind at point-blank range, with the fatal shot entering behind the right ear.

Witnesses unanimously placed Sirhan several feet in front of Kennedy — too far away to have fired the fatal shot.

Audio analysis (e.g. Pruszynski tape, 2004) detected up to 13 shots fired — Sirhan’s gun only held 8 rounds.

At least one bullet was retrieved from a doorframe, but it disappeared; the LAPD destroyed physical evidence post-investigation.

2. Sirhan’s Hypnosis and Memory Gaps

Sirhan has claimed for decades that he does not remember firing the gun.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Brown (Harvard) believes Sirhan was likely hypnotically programmed, possibly as a Manchurian Candidate.

Sirhan showed signs of amnesia, trance states, and hypnotic suggestibility, consistent with MKULTRA-style mind control techniques.

3. The Second Gunman Theory – Thane Eugene Cesar

Several witnesses reported a security guard behind Kennedy, later identified as Thane Eugene Cesar, drawing his gun.

Cesar was a right-wing extremist who hated the Kennedys and worked part-time for Lockheed, a major defence contractor.

He allegedly sold his .22 pistol shortly after the assassination and refused to cooperate with renewed investigations.

4. CIA Presence at the Ambassador Hotel

Multiple individuals at the scene were later revealed to have CIA or intelligence connections.

David Sánchez Morales, a CIA operative with a history of involvement in coups and assassinations (including possibly JFK), was allegedly present at the hotel that night.

Morales reportedly bragged to friends about being involved in both Kennedy assassinations.

5. Suppression and Destruction of Evidence

The LAPD conducted Operation Destroy , eliminating or altering large quantities of evidence.

Multiple photos, autopsy materials, and audio tapes disappeared.

Contextual Clues: Who Benefited?

RFK was a strong contender for the presidency and widely believed to oppose the Vietnam War and the military-industrial-intelligence complex.

His presidency would likely have reopened JFK’s assassination investigation, posing a threat to CIA secrecy.

In 1968, the U.S. was in a state of political and racial upheaval — the elimination of RFK helped clear the path for Nixon, a far more establishment-friendly figure.

Conclusion: A Pattern of CIA Fingerprints

The RFK assassination shows telltale signs familiar to researchers of JFK, MLK, and other political murders:

Destruction of evidence

Implausible lone-gunman narrative

Mind control possibilities (MKULTRA overlap)

Intelligence-linked figures nearby

Beneficiaries tied to the war machine

