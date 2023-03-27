Share this postNew Report: "Many countries are conducting “risky research” that could lead to the “accidental or deliberate release of a pandemic-capable pathogen”.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Report: "Many countries are conducting “risky research” that could lead to the “accidental or deliberate release of a pandemic-capable pathogen”.You Don't Say...Mathew AldredMar 27, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postNew Report: "Many countries are conducting “risky research” that could lead to the “accidental or deliberate release of a pandemic-capable pathogen”.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in