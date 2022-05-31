Share this postNew Publications from the Canadian Covid Critical Care Alliancemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Publications from the Canadian Covid Critical Care AllianceTalking Points for Discussions With Elected Representatives and OthersMathew AldredMay 31, 2022∙ Paid6Share this postNew Publications from the Canadian Covid Critical Care Alliancemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in