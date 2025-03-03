TL;DR: This new study investigates the effects of Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG) on autism spectrum disorder (ASD)-like behaviors in rats induced by prenatal exposure to lipopolysaccharides (LPS). Probiotic administration for three weeks post-birth improved social behavior, reduced anxiety, and enhanced gut barrier integrity by increasing tight junction proteins (ZO-1, Occludin, Claudin4). Additionally, it modified short-chain fatty acid levels, increased butyrate, decreased propionate, and suppressed inflammation, oxidative stress, and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis overactivation. The findings suggest that L. reuteri and LGG may have therapeutic potential for ASD by modulating the gut-brain axis, inflammation, and oxidative stress via the NF-κB/NOX1 pathway.

Probiotic therapy with Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LGG) demonstrates potential as an adjunctive treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). In a rat model of ASD induced by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) injection during pregnancy, we evaluated the effects of these probiotics on offspring. Administration of L. reuteri or LGG for three weeks post-birth improved social deficits and reduced anxiety in LPS-exposed rats. Additionally, probiotics significantly modified short-chain fatty acid profiles, increasing butyric acid levels and decreasing propionic acid levels. They also enhanced colonic barrier integrity by upregulating tight junction proteins, including ZO-1, Occludin, and Claudin4. RNA sequencing identified differential gene expression in pathways related to inflammation, the HPA axis, and reactive oxygen species metabolism, with NADPH oxidase 1 (NOX1) emerging as a crucial gene. Validation studies confirmed that Lactobacillus strains reduced inflammatory cytokines, inhibited corticosterone secretion, increased antioxidant levels, and suppressed the NF-κB/NOX1 pathway. In an H 2 O 2 -induced oxidative stress model using Caco-2 cells, pre-treatment with L. reuteri, LGG, or NF-κB inhibitors enhanced cellular antioxidants, inhibited NF-κB/NOX1 activation, and improved barrier function. Overall, L. reuteri and LGG administration improved social behavior, bolstered colonic barrier function, and mitigated HPA axis overactivation in LPS-exposed rats, while also alleviating oxidative stress in the colon and Caco-2 cells. These findings suggest that L. reuteri and LGG have substantial clinical potential for ASD treatment by targeting multiple pathophysiological mechanisms, including inflammation, HPA axis dysregulation, and oxidative stress, thereby presenting a promising adjunctive therapeutic strategy for enhancing social behavior and gut health in ASD.

Recent research has increasingly focused on the potential connection between gut microbiota and neurodevelopmental outcomes, particularly in the context of ASD ( Pietrucci et al., 2022 ). Evidence suggests that alterations in the gut microbiome of individuals with ASD may be linked to the core symptoms of the disorder ( Ristori et al., 2019 ). These symptoms, particularly social deficits and repetitive behaviors, are now being examined through the gut-brain axis—a bidirectional communication system between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. Notably, reductions in Lactobacillus species have been observed in the gut microbiota of individuals with ASD, suggesting a possible relationship between these beneficial bacteria and the disorder's pathophysiology ( Wang et al., 2023 ).

Lactobacillus, a well-studied probiotic, has been identified as a potential adjunctive treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders ( Thangaleela et al., 2022 ). Our previous research revealed a significant decrease in the relative abundance of Lactobacillus in the fecal samples of individuals with ASD compared to controls ( Wang et al., 2023 ). However, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In this study, we administered two commonly used Lactobacillus strains, L. reuteri, and LGG, to a rat model of ASD-like behavior. We found that both strains enhanced social communication, improved gut barrier integrity, and mitigated HPA axis hyperactivity in the ASD group, highlighting their multifaceted therapeutic potential. Additionally, Lactobacillus treatments reduced oxidative stress in the colon and H 2 O 2 -induced Caco-2 cells, potentially through the inhibition of the NF-κB/NOX1 signaling pathway. This finding reveals a novel mechanism through which Lactobacillus may exert its beneficial effects, particularly in alleviating oxidative stress associated with ASD.

Preclinical studies demonstrated that Lactobacillus has a significant positive impact on reducing social impairment severity in various ASD models (Cheng et al., 2019). In our study, L. reuteri and LGG administration improved anxiety and social deficits in LPS-exposed offspring. Prior research has shown that L. reuteri can rescue social interaction-induced synaptic plasticity in a vagus nerve-dependent manner, and LGG treatment can reduce behavioral deficits related to social novelty preference (Sgritta et al., 2019). Additionally, the consumption of LGG, L. reuteri, or L. plantarum has been shown to prevent LPS-induced memory deterioration (Zolfaghari et al., 2021). As a butyrate-producing bacterium, Lactobacillus increases butyric acid levels in LPS-exposed offspring, suggesting that Lactobacillus treatment may restore SCFA levels, contributing to microbiota homeostasis and exerting beneficial effects on gut health. This restoration of SCFAs supports the notion that Lactobacillus could be a valuable therapeutic agent for ASD. Supplementation with SCFAs in ASD mice has been shown to enhance gene expression related to synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex, thereby improving social communication (Osman et al., 2023). Timely butyric acid treatment in pregnant ASD mice has also been found to improve synaptic plasticity and social function (Cristiano et al., 2022). Conversely, propionic acid injection into the lateral ventricle of rats results in repetitive behaviors and social deficits (Lagod and Naser, 2023, Meeking et al., 2020). Consistent with these findings, our research observed elevated propionic acid levels in an LPS-induced ASD model, which were reduced following probiotic intervention, highlighting the adverse effects of propionic acid on ASD. However, the reduction of propionate levels and the administration of exogenous propionate have been shown to inhibit neurodegeneration and reverse transcriptional abnormalities in Parkinson's disease models, suggesting that propionate plays a complex role in neuroprotection (Wang et al., 2024). The intricate relationship between Lactobacillus and propionic acid warrants further investigation. Overall, these results strongly suggest that Lactobacillus not only improves social functioning but also holds promise as a microbial-based therapeutic for addressing ASD-related dysfunctions. Children with ASD often experience increased intestinal permeability and gastrointestinal issues such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation. Concurrently, damage to the intestinal barrier can lead to decreased levels of Lactobacillus in children with ASD (Srikantha & Mohajeri, 2019). Our data demonstrated that administration of L. reuteri or LGG improved gut barrier function by upregulating the expression levels of tight junction proteins in LPS-exposed offspring. Consistent with our findings, L. paracasei CNCM I-5220 has been shown to increase the expression levels of ZO-1 and Occludin in Caco-2 cells (Algieri et al., 2023). Additionally, Lactobacillus casei can activate protein kinase C downstream of TLR2, leading to increased ZO-1 expression and enhanced intestinal barrier function (Kocot et al., 2022). These results underscore the crucial role of Lactobacillus in maintaining gut barrier integrity, which is frequently compromised in patients with ASD. Moreover, inflammation is recognized as a significant risk factor for ASD (Tsilioni et al., 2015). Our study found that Lactobacillus supplementation reduced inflammatory activation in the colon of LPS-exposed offspring. Similarly, L. plantarum DP189 has been reported to increase IL-10 levels and decrease IL-6 levels in Parkinson's disease (Wang et al., 2022). Additionally, L. plantarum can promote IL-12a production by dendritic cells through its metabolite indole-3-lactic acid (Zhang et al., 2023). These findings suggest that Lactobacillus possesses immunomodulatory properties that may contribute to its therapeutic effects in ASD by mitigating inflammation.

The HPA axis represents a critical bidirectional link between the neuroendocrine and immune systems. Inflammatory cytokines can stimulate the release of CRH from neurons, thereby activating the HPA axis. For instance, IL-6 can activate the HPA axis under chronic stress conditions via the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, while IL-1β can do so through COX-dependent pathways (Girotti et al., 2013, Hueston and Deak, 2020). Conversely, glucocorticoids, which are known for their immunosuppressive properties, can help prevent excessive inflammatory responses (Cain and Cidlowski, 2017, Ge et al., 2021). In our study, treatment with L. reuteri or LGG reduced the levels of CRH and corticosterone, thereby improving HPA axis dysfunction in LPS-exposed offspring. This modulation of the HPA axis by Lactobacillus supports its potential as a therapeutic agent for ASD, as it addresses the neuroendocrine imbalances often observed in these patients. Other studies have shown that the commercially available Lactobacillus probiotic preparation Lacidofil® (containing live L. rhamnosus strain R0011 and L. helveticus strain R0052) can alleviate corticosterone elevation in neonatal rats (Gareau et al., 2007), while L. rhamnosus (JB-1) has been shown to alleviate anxiety-like behaviors, reduce corticosterone levels, and upregulate GABA receptors in ASD mice (Bravo et al., 2011).

In addition to inflammation and HPA axis dysfunction, excessive oxidative stress is a significant risk factor for ASD. Studies on the brains of patients with ASD have identified decreased levels of GSH and increased oxidative stress. The levels of GSH, GSSG, and their ratio in the blood have been proposed as potential biomarkers for ASD (Rose et al., 2012). Our study demonstrated that administration of Lactobacillus species increased antioxidant levels in the colon of rats, thereby alleviating intestinal oxidative stress. Transcriptome sequencing further identified NOX1 as a key gene affected by Lactobacillus. NOX1, a NADPH oxidase, is highly expressed in colonic epithelial cells and serves as a crucial enzyme for ROS production (Aviello & Knaus, 2018). Additionally, L. brevis 23017 has been shown to reduce oxidative stress in the gut and enhance mucosal barrier function via MAPK and NF-κB pathways (Jiang et al., 2018).