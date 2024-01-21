Share this post"New documents describe experiments that could have generated the virus’ rare properties."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"New documents describe experiments that could have generated the virus’ rare properties."More "smoking gun" evidence.Mathew AldredJan 21, 2024∙ Paid8Share this post"New documents describe experiments that could have generated the virus’ rare properties."mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in