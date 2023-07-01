New CDC Director Has Some Ideas About Civil Penalties

Share this postNew CDC Director Has Some Ideas About Civil Penaltiesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchNew CDC Director Has Some Ideas About Civil PenaltiesThat was 2020. Imagine what the little tyrant is planning for the next "pandemic"Mathew AldredJul 01, 2023∙ Paid19Share this postNew CDC Director Has Some Ideas About Civil Penaltiesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred