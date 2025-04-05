I see Trump has made another appointment—this time a Border and Fraud Czar to protect the U.S. from illegal migrants flooding in just to grab free money:

Oh—wait. Sorry, my mistake. That was Chuck Schumer, back in 1996.

“This is an anti-fraud amendment. All over where we go, people say, why can't you stop illegal immigrants or others from coming here? And the number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud…If you believe you want to stop fraud in immigration, you have no choice but to support this amendment.”

In 1996, the estimated number of unauthorized immigrants entering the United States annually was approximately 420 thousand. In the fiscal year 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 3 million encounters with inadmissible individuals. Most estimates of the total numbers of illegal immigrants that are now living in the US range from about 12 million to 18 million. How many of these claim social security? And how many vote to keep that system going?

But Orange Man and DOGE Musk Bad.

Don’t worry; the Fed can print some more money, and all will be well.

