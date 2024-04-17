The new Boston Dynamics Atlas:

The comments section:

"I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle"

“You forgot to say please!”

You could not make the introduction to our robot overlords any more unsettling than this mans get up stance. No arm assist. Full 180 head rotation. Walks away like nothing happened. Pure Terror.

Us: We thought you died? Atlas: My death was…… greatly exaggerated.”

"Okay, where's your back and where's your front?" "Yes!"

Imagine 20 of them standing up all at once like that. And one goes: "I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that"

BD: "We want to make it seem friendly and humanlike" Also BD: "make it stand up like it needs and exorcism"

Imagine thinking you’ve killed the final boss and he gets back up like THIS

You guys should publish where the battery locations are on these units, you know, just in case.

Run!

5 seconds before the camera started rolling "Phew it's okay, I think we killed it."

Damn, the reading lamp really transformed.

Just for the record I was nice to our nascent robot overlords.

What music should have accompanied the video?

