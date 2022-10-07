Share this postNew Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Vaccinations: "This Was a Human Rights Violation"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Vaccinations: "This Was a Human Rights Violation"“The Government and Media Can Butt Out”Mathew AldredOct 07, 2022∙ Paid22Share this postNew Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Vaccinations: "This Was a Human Rights Violation"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in