Never Forget "The Fauci Effect"

Share this postNever Forget "The Fauci Effect"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchNever Forget "The Fauci Effect""Following The Science TM" aka "The Fauci Effect"Mathew AldredJun 09, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postNever Forget "The Fauci Effect"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred