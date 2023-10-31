Neil Ferguson: 'I didn't tell them to lockdown'

Share this postNeil Ferguson: 'I didn't tell them to lockdown'mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchNeil Ferguson: 'I didn't tell them to lockdown'No, the 'reality is not more complex'; we have the receipts.Mathew AldredOct 31, 2023∙ Paid19Share this postNeil Ferguson: 'I didn't tell them to lockdown'mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred