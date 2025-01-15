Published today in Nature:

Translated: The study demonstrates that even at low doses, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) carrying mRNA can distribute systemically and accumulate in vital organs where they manufacture spike protein expression i.e. body-wide toxic spike protein production. Proteomic analyses revealed immune activation and potential vascular effects in certain tissues, notably the heart.

We’ve known this for a long time, but it’s good to see it published in Nature.

Here’s a diagram of the distribution from Dr McCullough’s paper:

In addition to the injection site, vaccine mRNA localized to the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, blood, heart, lung, testis, eye, and brain, demonstrating movement of the mRNA construct across the blood–brain barrier.

