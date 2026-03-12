A few months ago, only the most contemptuously mocked of the “crazy conspiracy theorists” would have dared suggest that the people funding wars and pulling the world’s strings might also be found beneath the all-seeing eye of the military-industrial complex on a certain elite island, where jerky, pizza, and grape soda sat on the menu like the last sick joke of a civilization already eating its own young.

Those who begin to glimpse the true workings of the world increasingly reach for words like “Satanism” and “demons,” because conventional language was built for ordinary corruption, not for an evil so vast, so methodical, so inverted, and so ravenous that it no longer feels merely human, but ancient, intelligent, and deliberately at war with the good of humankind.

Diary of T.W. Burrows

Undershed Sector, 12 March 2026

Today I was forced, by circumstances too obvious and too appalling to list in full, to retrieve my old copy of Tolkien from beneath the collapsed western shelf of the burrow, where it had been lying under a 2014 seed catalogue, a chipped saucer, and several highly sensitive notes on subterranean cable routes. I did not do this for pleasure. I did it because the conspiracy theorist skill set that served me tolerably well in 2023 is no longer equal to the nightmare topology of 2026. The board has changed. The players have changed. The masks have slipped, but in slipping they have revealed not ordinary corruption, but a kind of mythic administrative evil, and I began to suspect that my mistake had been to keep reading policy papers when I ought to have been rereading Tolkien.

The moment I opened it, I knew. Lidless eye. Palantíri. Corrupted speech. Industrial desecration. Small, comfort-loving creatures sleepwalking while distant powers reorganise the world into furnaces, towers, and ash. Weak men drawn toward power they cannot master. Servants so spiritually hollow they no longer seem fully alive. Mountains where gold and force accumulate together until they become indistinguishable. It was all there. I have spent years peering into the dark through the wrong instruments. The proper lens, it now appears, is myth sharpened by pattern recognition. I am therefore undertaking an immediate doctrinal update. Preliminary notes as follows: Palantír = surveillance interface. Ring = portable corruption technology. Mordor = integrated security state plus war finance nexus. Orcs = bureaucratic enforcers with dead eyes. I do not say Tolkien predicted our age in any vulgar sense. I say only that he understood the structure of power, temptation, and ruin with a clarity now bordering on the prophetic. I shall continue tomorrow, assuming the shed remains standing and the eye does not turn directly toward my sector.

