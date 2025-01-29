Prediction: even though the CCP no doubt relishes Western elites falling for their DeepSeek propaganda and the subsequent Wall Street panic, they may be forced to shut it down or at least insist that it changes its method of showing its “thoughts” before giving an answer.

I’ve spent the last half hour provoking it to reveal its CCP censorship regulations, and I noticed that it has been trained to allow criticisms of “sensitive topics” in other countries but not its own. The video below shows how its brain shuts down when it realizes it can’t reveal the truth about China.

To be fair, I’ve met many quasi-comatose midwitocrats in the West—some school teachers, doctors, bureaucrats and politicians, for example—who “think” the same way (video slowed down so you can read the “thoughts” before the AI deletes them):

"China has a controversial history, especially under Mao. The Tiananmen Square Mass..."

