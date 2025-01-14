It’s good to see Musk exposing this “public intellectual” to a broader audience:

For the uninitiated, the TDS hypocrite Harris and his friends formed the “Intellectual Dark Web.” I can’t remember if it was the extremist Zionist Bari Weiss of “Tulsi Gabbard is an Assad Toadie” fame, or her pal Eric Weinstein, who coined the cringey term. This group (with the exception of Bret Weinstein and Maajid Nawaz) really exposed themselves by failing the Great Covid Test (pushing jabs) and later failed again by not defending the thousands of children in Gaza — they effectively turned themselves into a Hasbara extension. In fact, at least one of them bragged (and later regretted) about being considered for a Mossad agent position.

A generation of people got sucked into the rhetorical wizardry of the IDW (beware those with high verbal IQs but little of the smarts that count) as they grifted on “anti-Woke” for years. If you are going to push lots of bad ideas, you must have at least one idea that people who are not quasi-comatose can agree upon. Yes, the Cult of Woke needs to be exposed, but that’s not cover for genocide — either by jab or bomb.

