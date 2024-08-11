My mum and dad never owned a camera, and so we only have a few images that others made to record their early history. At this moment of aching heart, I am strangely drawn to these old fragments in time.

This is my mum as a little girl, growing up in England during WWII:

This is my mum as a young woman, on one of her hiking adventures in the 50s:

This is the canoe my mum built for her fiancé, my dad, when he was in the army:

This is my mum, with dad, getting married in Australia in the '50s. She bought a new suit for the registry office instead of the usual wedding dress so she could also use it for work the next day—her thrift and practicality knew no bounds:

This is my mum with me, back in England in the '60s; she went on to have five more boys and, finally, a beautiful girl:

Mum passed away last night at 85.

Too soon—no matter when, it would always be too soon.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dearest Mum, Last night I told you of my love and said goodbye, Yet in the aching silence now settled, heavy and deep, A few more words I must try: I love you - this truth I'll always keep. My regret: not saying 'I love you' every day, But at least you heard it at the end. Part mum, part angel, in every way, You were a mother figure to many a friend. Strong beyond measures ordinary, Your tears fell but once within my sight. Your love, boundless and extraordinary, Lit my world, forever burning bright. Life's hardships never passed you by, Born of the coal-dusted land so stark. Wed to a life shaped by toil, yet high Your spirit soared, never in the dark. Material wants never moved your soul, For your riches were not of gold. But in the spirit that made you whole, And the deep faith that quietly told. Mum, each cherished memory I'll keep, Till the day we reunite in sleep. Your son forever, Mathew.

My friends, I will be away from Substack for a little while.

My world will never be the same again.