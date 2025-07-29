Disclaimer: This study is a proof-of-concept, with further research required. Consult a good doctor before attempting new treatments and interventions.

TL;DR: A 2025 study found that two gut bacteria—Eisenbergiella tayi and Lachnoclostridium—may help trigger multiple sclerosis by disrupting the immune balance in the gut. In germ-free mice given microbes from MS-affected twins, these bacteria bloomed and induced paralysis, suggesting a possible causal role in the disease.

Scientists have long suspected that gut bacteria may contribute to the development of multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic disease where the immune system attacks the nervous system. But which bacteria? And how can we tell the difference between correlation and causation?

This study aimed to identify specific gut bacteria that actually trigger MS-like disease, not just show up when it happens. To achieve this, the study utilised 81 pairs of genetically identical (monozygotic) twins, with only one twin having MS. This design filters out genetic noise, focusing instead on environmental and microbial differences. They found 51 microbial species that differed between MS and healthy twins. Many belonged to the Firmicutes phylum, which is the dominant phylum in the gut.

Most gut microbiome studies focus on faeces. But this team performed enteroscopy (a small-intestine colonoscopy) on four twin pairs and took samples from the ileum, the last part of the small intestine.

Why the ileum? It's packed with immune cells (like Th17 cells), which are known to go rogue in autoimmune diseases. This gut-brain axis is crucial to understanding diseases like MS.

They transferred these human gut microbes into germ-free mice genetically engineered to be susceptible to MS-like inflammation. The mice that received ileal microbes from MS-affected twins developed paralysis and brain/spinal lesions within 12 weeks. Mice that received microbes from the healthy twins stayed disease-free.

Among the 51 suspect species, two repeatedly stood out:

Eisenbergiella tayi Lachnoclostridium

These belong to the Lachnospiraceae family, which usually helps digest fibre. But in these cases, they may have started dominating and pushing out other beneficial bacteria. In the mice that developed MS-like symptoms, E. tayi or Lachnoclostridium exploded in abundance (“bloomed”) just before paralysis set in. Healthy mice did not show this microbial bloom. The bacteria likely outcompeted others (like Akkermansia) and altered the local immune environment.

How Might These Bacteria Trigger MS?

Thinning the gut barrier: These bacteria can live off mucus (instead of fibre), which may weaken the gut lining and expose immune cells to bacterial products. The family Lachnospiraceae (to which both E. tayi and Lachnoclostridium belong) is known to be highly versatile. While many members are beneficial fibre-fermenters, some can thrive during periods of fibre deprivation by turning to the mucus layer for fuel. Studies have shown that a low-fibre diet can lead to Lachnospiraceae eroding the colonic mucus layer, which is a key component of the gut's protective barrier. Pro-inflammatory metabolites: As well as producing some beneficial and generally anti-inflammatory butyrate, E. tayi also produces ethanol and succinate, which can activate Th17 immune cells—a known driver of MS.

Mice with more E. tayi or Lachnoclostridium had fewer regulatory T cells (Tregs) and more inflammatory Th17 cells, shifting the immune system toward attack mode.

Speculation: In a gut with plenty of dietary fibre, Lachnospiraceae are helpful. But in a gut lacking fibre, some members may be forced to switch their food source to the host's own mucus lining. This behaviour, combined with the production of pro-inflammatory metabolites, creates an immunogenic environment primed for autoimmunity, which weakens the gut barrier and activates the nearby immune cells.

Only female mice developed MS-like disease in some experiments. This mirrors human MS, which disproportionately affects women. The reason for this sex bias remains unclear, but it might relate to hormone–microbiota–immune interactions.

Nearly 1 million Americans live with MS, and current treatments mostly suppress symptoms. If just two bacteria can spark disease in susceptible people, we might one day prevent MS by targeting these microbes.

Speculation: I expect some people will not want to wait for that therapy and will try restoring a more balanced microbiome with other beneficial bacteria, and maybe increasing fibre to reduce the mucus-eating behaviour. It’s likely that the key lies in microbial balance and competitive exclusion dynamics. Probiotics work through several mechanisms, including direct competition with pathogens for nutrients and for adhesion sites on the gut wall. By occupying all the available niches and using up the resources, beneficial bacteria can prevent harmful ones from gaining a foothold. This is probably not just about adding random good bacteria, but about finding the right strains that can effectively compete within the specific gut environment.

This study is one of the strongest pieces of evidence yet that specific bacteria in the small intestine can cause MS-like disease. The culprits—E. tayi and Lachnoclostridium—appear to act by altering the immune environment of the gut, triggering inflammation that travels to the brain and spinal cord.

It’s early days, but if these results hold up, we may be looking at a radical shift: from immunosuppressive drugs to microbial control as a frontline MS therapy.

Yoon, H. et al. (2025) 'Multiple sclerosis and gut microbiota: Lachnospiraceae from the ileum of MS twins trigger MS-like disease in germfree transgenic mice—An unbiased functional study', Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences - PNAS, 122(18), p. e2419689122. Available at: https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2419689122

