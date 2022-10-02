Share this postMultifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMultifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19It Didn't Stay In The Arm...Mathew AldredOct 02, 2022∙ Paid16Share this postMultifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in