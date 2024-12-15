The “moderate” who the U.S. uses to bring peace to the Middle East:

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Muhammad al-Jawlani, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Golani and Muhammad al-Julani. Al-Jawlani leads the al-Nusrah Front (ANF), al-Qa’ida’s (AQ) affiliate in Syria. In January 2017, ANF merged with several other hardline opposition groups to form Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). While al-Jawlani is not the leader of HTS, he remains the leader of AQ-affiliated ANF, which is at the core of HTS. Under al-Jawlani’s leadership, ANF has carried out multiple terrorist attacks throughout Syria, often targeting civilians. In April 2015, ANF reportedly kidnapped, and later released, approximately 300 Kurdish civilians from a checkpoint in Syria. In June 2015, ANF claimed responsibility for the massacre of 20 residents in the Druze village of Qalb Lawzeh in Idlib province, Syria. In April 2013, al-Jawlani pledged allegiance to AQ and its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In July 2016, al-Jawlani praised AQ and al-Zawahiri in an online video and claimed the ANF was changing its name to Jabhat Fath Al Sham (“Conquest of the Levant Front”). On May 16, 2013, the U.S. Department of State designated al-Jawlani as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended. As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property and interests in property of al-Jawlani that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with al-Jawlani. In addition, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide, material support or resources to ANF, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The U.S. press, aka Mockingbird Media, has truly outdone itself in its latest masterpiece of spin, presenting Abu Mohammad al-Julani as a "moderate." Yes, apparently, the same man who orchestrated some of the worst atrocities in history is now a reformed choirboy. Bravo!

Julani’s career in terror is a résumé that reads like a dystopian thriller. Born Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh in 1982, he spent his early years refining his craft with al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI), becoming besties with Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. When Zarqawi met his demise, Julani detoured to Lebanon, dabbling in logistics for Jund al-Sham, before getting a complimentary stay at Camp Bucca, courtesy of U.S. forces. Upon his release in 2008, he wasted no time climbing the corporate ladder of terror.

By 2011, Julani was back in Syria, founding Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda’s local franchise. Think of it as Starbucks for jihadists, with Julani serving as the regional manager. When ISIS came knocking in 2013, Julani decided he didn’t want to be part of Baghdadi’s pyramid scheme. Instead, he kept his allegiance to al-Qaeda until 2016, when a PR-savvy rebranding effort birthed Jabhat Fatah al-Sham. This name change, of course, erased all sins. By 2017, Julani unveiled Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now marketed as a coalition for the greater good—if your definition of “good” includes torture, executions, and exploitation.

As for humanitarian credentials, Julani’s network has been a beacon of hope—if your idea of hope involves burning people alive, beheadings that would make medieval executioners blush, and child soldiers destined for tragedy. Oh, and let’s not forget Benghazi. Some reports suggest that elements aligned with Julani’s Al-Nusra Front provided refuge to extremists linked to the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate. While the full extent of any coordination remains unclear, the overlap between these groups’ networks is enough to raise eyebrows. Nothing says "moderate" like murky affiliations with high-profile attacks on U.S. diplomats.

Fast-forward to 2021, in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province. Reports indicate that Julani’s affiliates collaborated with other extremist groups to establish training operations. Allegedly supported by weapons from al-Qaeda’s depot in Panjshir Valley, these camps included trainers like Abu Khalid al-Libi, a veteran of the Bosnian mujahideen. While specifics about Julani’s direct involvement are limited, the broader network’s entrenchment in the region highlights ongoing alliances between HTS and global jihadist factions.

Meanwhile, the CIA-controlled Mockingbird Media are falling all over themselves to interview al-Julani and rebrand him as a Zelensky-type figure (see Puppet). In a recent interview, he wore one of Zelensky’s vogue camo outfits, or something very similar, for his interview with a CNN “feminist” who kindly wore a headscarf in reverence for the new regime. This Orwellian performance art perfectly complements the wanted poster the U.S. government still proudly displays, offering $10 million for Julani’s capture. If cognitive dissonance were an Olympic sport, this would take gold.

Meanwhile, Julani has turned Idlib province into his personal fiefdom, dominating the opposition-held area with all the charm of a medieval warlord.

And Julani’s not alone in this rebranding circus. Enter Sirajuddin Haqqani, another so-called "moderate." The U.S. strategy of aligning with these paragons of virtue to counter Russia or other adversaries is like using a flamethrower to put out a house fire. It’s not just reckless; it’s suicidal. But hey, why learn from history when you can keep repeating it?

To call Julani a moderate is to turn language into a weapon of mass deception. His crimes span continents, from Libya to Afghanistan, leaving a legacy of suffering too vast to quantify. He hasn’t changed; he’s simply swapped masks, playing the long con for a gullible audience.

This isn’t just a disaster waiting to happen; it’s a catastrophe already in motion. By all means, let’s keep pretending the U.S. government didn’t just empower a head-chopping extremist. Let’s keep calling wolves sheep. But when the inevitable reckoning comes, don’t say we weren’t warned.

