In a shocking twist for the fashion police, England’s West Midlands Police earned top marks this week for pioneering the first-ever “Mugshot Reissue Program,” tailor-made to soothe the artistic sensitivities of convicted terrorists everywhere. Gone are the days when your run-of-the-mill extremist had to suffer the indignity of a public booking photo showing their hair. Now, thanks to visionary demands from one very distressed defendant, the police stand ready to swap out mugshots faster than a supermodel at Fashion Week.

From School Dinner Lady to Niqab Icon

Once known simply as the local dinner lady, Afghanistan-born Farishta Jami has graduated to bolder career ambitions—like allegedly planning a family-friendly trip to Afghanistan to join IS. Jami, 36, reportedly insisted that her first mugshot was an absolute travesty: how dare the photo not include the niqab that she felt was so integral to her extremist aesthetic?

In a tearful complaint that made Leicester Crown Court tremble, Jami’s lawyer explained that the mother-of-four, who’d carefully planned for her children to become, er, explosive success stories, had been forced to undergo “considerable distress” after the police had the nerve to show her full face and hair. One can only imagine the heartbreak. Who cares about being found guilty of terrorism when your mugshot is so last season?

Courthouse Couture

Jami—described as an “observant” Muslim—immediately demanded a do-over. Ever eager to accommodate, the police promptly removed the scandalous original mugshot from circulation and replaced it with a niqab-clad close-up of her eyes. The new portrait quickly became the talk of the extremist couture scene, garnering rave reviews from radicals who appreciate an outfit that says, “Yes, I’m a convicted terrorist, but that doesn’t mean I can’t look modestly fierce!”

Priorities, Priorities

In a statement reminiscent of a Monday morning office email chain, a police spokesperson clarified: “We take all mugshot reissue requests seriously, especially when the subject is so heartbreakingly troubled by the exposure of her fully visible hair. We certainly wouldn’t want to add extra burdens to someone who was only found guilty of plotting violent acts of terrorism.”

Local taxpayers were thrilled by the shift in priorities. “We might be short on police resources,” remarked one fictional constituent, “but at least we can rest easy knowing that terrorists are having their fashion sensibilities respected. That’s definitely the kind of morale boost our local law enforcement needs.”

In the Court of Public Opinion

Observers are torn. Some applaud the conscientious approach, praising West Midlands Police for treating every suspect with equal courtesy—regardless of whether the suspect’s crime is a parking ticket or a blueprint for mass violence. Others wonder whether there might be bigger issues at play, like how a mother-of-four came to believe her children should die for a terror group. But hey, let’s not get lost in those tiresome details.

While countless Britons remain outraged at new policies favouring optics over public safety, like being able to identify terrorists, you can’t say they aren’t modernizing. Perhaps a future terrorist mugshot might feature an entire face replaced by a digital placeholder, guaranteeing that no spiritual or aesthetic norms are inconvenienced. So the final lesson is: If you’re going to commit terror, make sure to submit your approved headshots first, even if these only show the eyes.

