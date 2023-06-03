Share this postMSM Reporting on UK Government Secret Censorship Unit - Professor Heneghan One of Many Targetsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMSM Reporting on UK Government Secret Censorship Unit - Professor Heneghan One of Many TargetsProfessor Heneghan, Oxford Professor of Evidence Based Medicine, Was Censored by UK Government ("Follow The Science TM").Mathew AldredJun 03, 2023∙ Paid5Share this postMSM Reporting on UK Government Secret Censorship Unit - Professor Heneghan One of Many Targetsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in