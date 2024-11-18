I saw that John Campbell had done a video on this subject, so I had a look at the papers he referenced:

This review article discusses the potential of repositioning anthelmintic drugs—originally developed to combat parasitic worm infections—as treatments for digestive system cancers, including colorectal, gastric, liver, and pancreatic cancers. These drugs, such as mebendazole, albendazole, niclosamide, ivermectin, and others, have shown promising anti-tumour effects in preclinical models by targeting key cancer-related pathways, such as Wnt/β-catenin, STAT3, and NF-κB.

The advantages of repurposing these drugs include lower costs and faster development times than new drugs, as they have already undergone safety testing for their original use. However, challenges include limited effectiveness in clinical trials, potential toxicity at higher doses required for cancer treatment, and poor systemic absorption when administered orally.

Several anthelmintics have demonstrated efficacy in reducing tumour growth, inducing apoptosis, and overcoming chemoresistance in cancer cells. Some, like mebendazole and niclosamide, have advanced to clinical trials.

Some details from the paper:

On Mebendazole:

Mebendazole decreased the number and size of intestinal microadenomas... through the inhibition of MYC and COX2 pathways, cytokine release, and angiogenesis.

MBZ induced remission of lung and lymph node metastases, and a partial remission of liver metastases, in a patient with refractory metastatic colon cancer.

On Niclosamide:

Niclosamide has gained the interest of the scientific community due to a large body of evidence indicating this drug as a potent inhibitor of key oncogenic pathways.

Niclosamide suppressed the STAT3 signaling pathway... resulting in the arrest of cells in the G0/G1 phase and induction of cell apoptosis.

On Ivermectin:

Ivermectin was reported as a potent inhibitor of the Wnt-TCF pathway in CRC cells.

At low micromolar concentrations (1–5 µM), ivermectin suppressed the expression of Wnt-TCF targets, such as AXIN2, LGR5, and ASCL2 in DLD1 and Ls174T CRC cell lines and blocked colon cancer stem cell self-renewal in a clonogenic assay.

In vivo, ivermectin (10 mg/kg) impaired the growth of DLD1 and HT-29-derived xenografts in nude mice in a TCF-dependent fashion without obvious side effects.

Ivermectin suppressed MKN1 gastric cancer cell growth in vitro and in vivo (when used at 10 µM and 10 mg/kg respectively) through the inhibition of the nuclear expression of yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1), which plays a key role in gastric carcinogenesis.

Ivermectin treatment (0.5–32 µM) induced S-phase cell cycle arrest and apoptotic cell death in both gemcitabine-sensitive (KKU214) and gemcitabine-resistant (KKU214GemR) CCA cell lines, thereby suggesting this drug for the treatment of CCA patients who are resistant to gemcitabine.

On Albendazole:

Albendazole was seen to negatively affect proliferation, migration, and viability of the human pancreatic cancer cell lines SW1990 and PANC-1 in a dose-dependent manner.

ABZ exerted cytostatic effects in CRC cell lines, especially when used in combination with paclitaxel.

ABZ markedly suppressed tumour growth in nude mice inoculated subcutaneously with SK-HEP-1, a human hepatic adenocarcinoma cell line.

On Rafoxanide:

Rafoxanide restrained the growth of human CRC cells by inducing ER stress, cyclin D1 protein down-regulation, and caspase-dependent apoptosis.

Rafoxanide markedly reduced tumor growth... in a vaccination assay where immunocompetent mice were immunized with rafoxanide-treated syngeneic dying tumor cells.

Rafoxanide arrested the proliferation of gastric cancer cells in the G0/G1 phase of the cell cycle and induced autophagy and apoptosis through the inhibition of the PI3K/Akt pathway.

This review paper explores the potential of Mebendazole (MBZ) as a cancer treatment, particularly for brain cancers. The paper explains how MBZ works by inhibiting crucial pathways in cancer cell proliferation and survival, including those involved in cell cycle progression, angiogenesis, and apoptosis. It also targets microtubule function, which is vital for cancer cell division. The review summarizes findings from various preclinical models and ongoing clinical trials assessing MBZ's efficacy against a range of cancers. It highlights positive outcomes in inhibiting tumour growth and enhancing the effectiveness of standard therapies. One of the advantages of MBZ is its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier.

This paper reviews various studies highlighting Ivermectin’s ability to inhibit cancer cell proliferation across different types of cancer by interfering with multiple cellular signalling pathways. The primary mechanisms discussed include the induction of programmed cell death, inhibition of cancer cell migration, and disruption of cancer stem cell functioning.

Details from the paper:

Recently, ivermectin has been reported to inhibit the proliferation of several tumor cells by regulating multiple signaling pathways. This suggests that ivermectin may be an anticancer drug with great potential.

Ivermectin has been shown to cause cancer cell death through multiple pathways, including modulation of the Wnt/TCF signaling, potentiation of p21, disruption of CDK1, and interaction with the PAK1 kinase.

The US alone spends more than $6,000,000,000 each year on cancer research. The National Cancer Institute was set up in 1937 but still hasn’t found a cure. How much of the 6 billion dollars would you allocate to researching these worm meds? And should we be given the right to try them, like they can in the US?

Here in Canada, for example, the collectivist authoritarian bureaucrats have little respect for your autonomy. There is a ‘Special Access Program’ for those with life-threatening conditions, where your doctor can ask for special permission to use alternative drugs but only when ‘conventional therapies’ have failed. Apparently, you have no problem being put to death by these authoritarians using their MAID system, but using cheap and safe non-conventional therapies is a real issue (probably because it challenges their authority).

