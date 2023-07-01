More on the Batches Story

Share this postMore on the Batches Storymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchMore on the Batches StoryFurther commentary on the Punkt-Preradovic investigationMathew AldredJul 01, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postMore on the Batches Storymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred