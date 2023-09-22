Share this postMore Notes on Reducing Spike Related Endothelial Damage and Micro-clottingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMore Notes on Reducing Spike Related Endothelial Damage and Micro-clottingSome nutraceuticals to consider.Mathew AldredSep 22, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postMore Notes on Reducing Spike Related Endothelial Damage and Micro-clottingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in