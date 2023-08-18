Moderna: We leave indemnity for jab damage to the government

Share this postModerna: We leave indemnity for jab damage to the governmentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchModerna: We leave indemnity for jab damage to the governmentIt's not their problem, right?Mathew AldredAug 18, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postModerna: We leave indemnity for jab damage to the governmentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred