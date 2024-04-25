We believe, very profoundly, at Moderna, that chat GPT and what OpenAI is doing is going to change the world.

Moderna and the mandated jabs have already “changed the world”; can the situation get any worse? Indeed it can; I know that sounds hard to believe, given the past four years, but hubris and greed plus AI is quite a recipe for disaster.

Some might be surprised that the legal department was the first department to wholly adopt Chat GPT here at Moderna.

I don’t think anyone who knows the legal abilities of GPT4 and the modRNA products of Moderna is surprised at all that their lawyers are keen to get some extra help. I imagine they may need it one day if we can get the laws changed so that they are not immune from prosecution when supplying anything they choose to label as “vaccine”.

And this is concerning:

We're going to launch 15 products in the next 5 years.

Is that a threat?

I’m assuming that includes the jabs to combat all the new heart attacks and cancer?

If we had to do it the old biopharmaceutical ways we might need 100,000 people; today our company is less than 6,000 people.

Why bother even with 6,000 people if they aren’t going to do long-term safety testing before rolling out products immune from prosecution that governments and corporations are going to mandate? Bancel may as well make the brews himself, in his garage, and save the money for more ironic Tennis Championship sponsorships.

