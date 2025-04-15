From the Canadian government:

The online space is particularly vulnerable to disinformation, as many of the most reliable sources of information are absent. This increases the likelihood that Canadians could encounter disinformation that is being shared within their networks, wittingly or unwittingly. As we approach the leaders debate this week, Canadians should be mindful of the information that they are consuming. As spotting instances of information manipulation can be difficult, we want to discuss some of the things to watch out for. Content can be questionable if it provokes an emotional response, particularly with negative or frightening claims, or with bold or extreme statements on a controversial issue. Manipulated information can also contain what is called clickbait, which is purposefully misleading headlines, images and videos meant to entice you to click on specific links and engage with its content. It's important to verify sources. One method is by searching them on any well-known search engine. You can also use fact checking tools to verify the information you're reading and check multiple sources to ensure the information fits with what most of the experts on that topic are saying. For more of these tips, we encourage Canadians to make use of the tools and resources available on the democratic institutions website and CSE's get Cyber Safe website. You can also consult CISIS publications like “Foreign interference and you”, which is available in nine languages.

My analysis:

1. The Arsonist Lecturing on Fire Safety

This Liberal government has already been in power for over nine years. Over that time, they’ve:

Rammed through censorship-enabling laws like Bill C-11 and C-18 .

Partnered with social media platforms to remove dissenting COVID information.

Set up a taxpayer-funded “Digital Citizen Initiative” to steer public opinion.

Allowed the CSE (Canada’s surveillance agency) to monitor domestic “information threats,” essentially repurposing spy tools against citizens.

So when they warn that “reliable sources are absent online,” what they mean is: “We made sure of that.”

2. Emotion is Now a Red Flag?

“Content can be questionable if it provokes an emotional response... particularly with negative or frightening claims.”

Translation:

If it triggers independent thought or contradicts the national bedtime story, it’s disinformation.

Of course, they routinely use fear-driven messaging themselves—climate doom, anti-hate hysteria, pandemics, and foreign interference bogeymen.

This is classic emotional gaslighting: they’re allowed to make you afraid (“climate emergency!”), but if your fear isn’t state-approved, it’s “manipulation.”

3. Clickbait Critique from the Clickbait Kings

Their own messaging regularly includes:

Cherry-picked images (remember the lone trucker with a Confederate flag shown 10,000 times?),

Misleading headlines (e.g., “white supremacy is on the rise” with no meaningful stats),

And vague expert warnings (“Experts say…” with no sourcing).

4. “Check if your view fits with most experts”

This is Narrative Compliance 101.

They don’t want you to verify the truth. They want you to verify if the view matches the official position. This reinforces the manufactured consensus, the same strategy used during:

The Iraq War (WMDs),

The 2008 bailout (Too big to fail),

The COVID era (“safe and effective”) The COVID era (where “safe and effective” became both doctrine and defense shield against lawsuits, inquiries, and memory).

Once dissent is algorithmically shadowbanned or de-ranked, “what most experts are saying” becomes a closed echo chamber.

Let’s reframe Minister Kempton’s statement to match the spirit behind it:

“As we enter another election cycle, please remember: information that causes independent thought is dangerous. If it makes you feel something, especially suspicion or anger, it's probably misinformation — unless it came from the CBC that gets $1.8 billion from us, in which case it’s journalism. Please consult our state-sanctioned truth oracles and avoid sources your friends found useful. Your brain is not a fact-checking tool. Trust us.”

Don’t worry, folks, I see the government’s propaganda machine has put out something to help us all:

CBC NATIONAL BROADCAST

Presented by The Canadian Broadcasting Compliance Collective™ (CBCC), in partnership with the Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene™

(Gentle xylophone intro. Fade in to a calm, bespectacled anchor in a soft-lit studio.)

ANCHOR (“Nice Canadian” patronizing tone):

Good evening. As Canadians prepare for another election in what experts are calling “a vibrantly democratic and emotionally regulated information ecosystem,” we’re being asked to do our part—to stay informed, stay safe, and stay within the Acceptable Thought Perimeter™.

Tonight, a special announcement from the newly-formed Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene™, a forward-thinking initiative aimed at protecting your inner life from contamination.

In recent months, disinformation has seeped into our digital world like an unvaccinated cousin at Thanksgiving—well-meaning, perhaps, but potentially lethal.

That’s why the Government of Canada, in consultation with CSIS, the CBC, Pfizer’s Ethics Advisory Board, and a selection of retired librarians—”Karens for Carney”—is proud to release:

The Cognitive Hygiene Survival Kit™

This isn’t a metaphor; it’s a fully-funded mental sanitization package for all Canadians—free with proof of ideological alignment.

IN-STUDIO INTERVIEW

(Cut to a pre-recorded clip with Dr. Kevin Softwell, Director of Psychological Sanitation)

DR. SOFTWELL:

We noticed troubling signs: Canadians reading Substack articles, expressing doubts about centralized narratives, and even—tragically—asking open-ended questions. These are red flags. Thought hygiene matters. Just like washing your hands prevents disease, washing your mind prevents democracy slippage.

What’s in the Kit?

1. Disinformation Repellent™

A Chrome extension that instantly blocks unauthorized questions and replaces them with vintage Quirks & Quarks episodes.

If someone tries to tell you about vaccine injury, the system plays Jagmeet Singh giggling in a love-in with Justin Trudeau.

2. Emotion Guard™

Reusable mental filters to ensure that any emotional response to war, censorship, or surveillance is gently redirected toward safe outrage. Acceptable topics include: billionaires, plastic straws, and mean tweets.

3. Consensus Signal™

This earpiece only allows in voices that have passed the CBC Harmony Filter™. Every hour, it whispers, “Trust the science,” “Debate is dangerous,” and “Mark Carney would never lie.”

4. The Misinformation Detection Mirror™

When held up to any article, this mirror displays only your own confused face, then flashes “TRUST THE EXPERTS” until compliance is achieved.

5. The CBC Loyalty Vow Card™

Insert into your wallet beside your soon-to-be-mandated vaccine passport. Scanable at all libraries, polling stations, and grocery stores to prove your emotional hygiene is up-to-date.

Stay Tuned for Tomorrow’s Segment:

“Foreign Interference: Are Your Parents Russian Bots?”

Learn the subtle signs of unsanctioned skepticism, such as:

Expressing concern over government overreach

Quoting Pierre Poilievre without a disclaimer

Remembering the other side of a historical event

ANCHOR (smiling, dead eyes):

For more resources, you can visit democraticinstitutions.gc.ca/sanitation or scan the QR code in your voting booth to receive your personalized Truth Horizon™ Score.

And remember, folks:

"If you feel confused, that’s disinformation. If you feel calm, that’s consent."

THIS PROGRAM WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

The CBC’s Truth Maintenance Bureau

The Canadian Surveillance Establishment

The Center for Public Emotional Safety

And Viewers Like You (via taxation, whether you like it or not)

[Cue outro music: gentle piano over a slow montage of hugging masked people, wind turbines, and Mark Carney squinting heroically at a spreadsheet.]

