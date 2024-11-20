How’s Javier Milei’s libertarian revolution coming along?

Resolution 710/2024 established the Unit for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Security (UIAAS) within the Directorate of Cybercrime and Cyber Affairs, under the Unit of Advisors. The UIAAS is tasked with utilizing artificial intelligence for crime prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution. Its functions include monitoring social networks and the dark web, analyzing security camera footage in real-time, employing machine learning for crime prediction, and enhancing communication among federal security forces. Here’s the full text:

MINISTRY OF SECURITY

2024-07-29

MINISTRY OF SECURITY



Resolution 710/2024



RESOL-2024-710-APN-MSG



City of Buenos Aires, 07/26/2024



HAVING SEEN File No. EX-2024-72915289- -APN-UGA#MSG, the Law of Ministries (text ordered by Decree No. 438 of March 12, 1992) and its amendments, Decree No. 50 of December 19, 2019 and its amendments, Administrative Decision No. 340 of May 16, 2024, Resolution of the MINISTRY OF SECURITY No. 428 of May 27, 2024, and



WHEREAS:



That the Law of Ministries (to 1992) establishes the jurisdiction of the MINISTRY OF SECURITY in everything concerning internal security, the preservation of freedom, life and property of the inhabitants, their rights and guarantees within a framework of full force of the institutions of the democratic system.



That the advancement of technology, in particular Artificial Intelligence, represents one of the most relevant socio-technological changes for the population in general.



That countries such as the United States of America, China, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, Singapore, India, among others, are pioneers in the use of Artificial Intelligence in their areas of government and Security Forces.



That the aforementioned countries use Artificial Intelligence in Video Analysis and Facial Recognition, Crime Prediction, Cybersecurity, Data Analysis, Drones and Robotics, Communication and Coordination, Virtual Assistants and Automation, Social Network Analysis and Fraud and Anomaly Detection.



That its use can significantly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the different areas of the MINISTRY OF SECURITY and the Federal Police and Security Forces, helping them respond more quickly and more accurately to threats and emergency situations.



That these countries are at the forefront of the integration of artificial intelligence technologies to strengthen the security and protection of their citizens, improving their efficiency and effectiveness.



That it is therefore essential to apply Artificial Intelligence in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crime and its connections.



That in accordance with Administrative Decision No. 340/24, it is the responsibility of the Cybercrime and Cyber ​​Affairs Directorate: 4. Assist the CABINET OF ADVISORS UNIT in the implementation and operation of the HIGH TECHNOLOGY CYBERCRIME RESEARCH CENTER (CICAT) created by MSG Resolution No. 139/22.



That through Resolution of the MINISTRY OF SECURITY No. 428/24, the guidelines, principles, criteria, recommendations and directives for preventive work on crimes that occur in cyber environments were approved.



That the formation of Work Units is based on criteria of rationality and efficiency, giving rise to dynamic structures that are adaptable to changes.



That in accordance with the above, the creation of an ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS) within the scope of the Cybercrime and Cyber ​​Affairs Directorate dependent on the ADVISORY OFFICE UNIT of this Ministry is opportune and necessary.



That this measure does not entail any budgetary outlay.



That the legal advisory service of this Ministry has taken the intervention within its competence.



That the undersigned is competent to issue this measure by virtue of the powers conferred in article 4, paragraph b), sections 6 and 9, and 22 bis of the Law of Ministries (TO 1992).



Therefore,



THE MINISTER OF SECURITY



RESOLVES



ARTICLE 1°.- Create the ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS), which will operate in the Directorate of Cybercrime and Cybernetic Affairs dependent on the ADVISORY CABINET UNIT.



ARTICLE 2°.- The ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS) will be headed by the Director of Cybercrime and Cybernetic Affairs and made up of the areas of the Federal Police and Security Forces competent in the matter, whose representatives will be designated by the highest authority of each of these forces.



ARTICLE 3°.- The mission of the ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS) is the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crime and its connections through the use of artificial intelligence.



ARTICLE 4.- The functions of the ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS), in order to carry out the mission indicated in the previous article, are:



a. Patrol open social networks, applications and Internet sites, as well as the so-called "Deep Internet" or "Dark Web", in order to investigate crimes and identify their perpetrators, as well as the detection of situations of serious risk to security, within the framework of the National Constitution and current legislation.



b. Identify and compare images in physical or virtual support.



c. Analyze images from security cameras in real time in order to detect suspicious activities or identify wanted persons using easy recognition.



d. Use machine learning algorithms to analyze historical crime data and thus predict future crimes and help prevent them.



e. Identify unusual patterns in computer networks and detect cyber threats before attacks occur. This includes identifying malware, phishing and other forms of cyber attacks.



f. Processing large volumes of data from a variety of sources to extract useful information and create suspect profiles or identify links between different cases.



g. Patrolling large areas using drones, providing aerial surveillance and responding to emergencies.



h. Performing dangerous tasks, such as defusing bombs, using robots.



i. Improving communication and coordination between different Federal Police and Security Forces and thus ensuring that critical information is shared quickly and efficiently.



j. Analysing social media activities to detect potential threats, identify movements of criminal groups or anticipate unrest.



k. Detecting suspicious financial transactions or anomalous behaviour that could indicate illegal activities.



ARTICLE 5°.- The ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT APPLIED TO SECURITY (UIAAS) will adapt its missions and functions to the guidelines, principles, criteria, recommendations and directives for the preventive work of crimes that occur in cyber environments approved by RESOL-2024-428-APN-MSG.



ARTICLE 6°.- Communicate, publish, give to the NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRY and archive.



Patricia Bullrich

and. 07/29/2024 No. 48636/24 v. 07/29/2024

Share

Further reading: