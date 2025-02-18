Tired of those predictable, boring vacations where nothing ever… happens? Then ditch the sanitized resorts and dive headfirst into the heart of the action: Miami Beach – Gaza Strip South!

Miami Beach is now offering an unparalleled level of authenticity. We’re bringing the pulse-pounding excitement of international hot spots directly to your sun lounger! Why just read about global conflicts when you can experience them firsthand?

Beaches That Are Literally Hot ! Will today be just another idyllic beach day? Or will it be the day you witness – or, who knows, participate in a spontaneous demonstration of robust ethnic dialogue?

Culture That Explodes Off the Charts! Miami Beach has always been a melting pot of cultures, a vibrant tapestry of global interactions! Witness the raw, unscripted drama of cross-cultural communication at its most direct!

Meet the Locals – And Learn the True Meaning of Collateral Damage! Experience the vibrant spirit of Miami Beach residents! Engage in… memorable interactions with local entrepreneurs!

Exclusive “Ethnic Cleansing… Sale!” Packages – Limited Time Only!

For the ultimate Miami Beach experience, upgrade to our outrageously popular “Ethnic Cleansing… Sale!” package! Includes:

“Gaza Glam” Tactical Vest (Designer Edition!) : Fashion-forward and… functionally ambiguous! Is it fashion? Is it safety? It’s Miami Beach!

Limited Edition “I Love Miami Beach and Ambiguous Ethnicity” Camouflage Bucket Hat : Blend in, stand out, survive!

VIP Access to “Post-Incident De-Briefing” Happy Hour: Share your thrilling vacation anecdotes with fellow survivors.

Miami Beach: It’s Not Just a Destination. It’s a Sociopolitical Statement!

Book Your “Unforgettable, Life-Altering” Miami Beach Vacation Today!

Miami Beach Tourism Board accepts absolutely no responsibility for incidents of mistaken identity, escalating ethnic tensions, gunfire, or the potential psychological trauma resulting from experiencing a simulated geopolitical conflict zone during your “relaxing” vacation. Vacation entirely at your own existential risk. Survival is statistically improbable, but the Instagram photos will be amazing. “Ethnic Cleansing… Sale!” package contents are subject to rapid, unpredictable changes based on… local conditions. Terms, conditions, and basic human decency may not apply.

And you thought I was writing satire:

Police in Miami Beach have arrested a Jewish man who shot at two people in a car, believing they were Palestinian. However, the two men were Israeli tourists.

"It was a truck passing next to us," Ari Revay, one of the men shot, said in Hebrew, with his cousin translating. "'Boom, boom, boom,' and he randomly started shooting." Revay added, "He put the window down, driver's seat, and just blasted at us."

According to his LinkedIn, he goes by the name "Mordy" and has been serving as CEO of "White Collar Plumbing" in Miami for the past five years. Before that, he served as CEO of a company that manufactures building fixtures, primarily for bathrooms, and before that, he was content manager for a company called Allurez, an online jewelry company. He graduated from Miami Dade College with a degree in supervision and management.

A little later:

Further complicating the incident, one of the injured men reportedly posted “death to the Arabs” in a message on social media after the shooting. “My father and I went through a murder attempt against anti-Semitic background,” he wrote.

When there’s so much hate and victim card play, insanity rules.

Our world is becoming saturated with genuine, unironic insanity; satire struggles to keep up. Reality itself has become a parody, a grotesque caricature of reason and empathy.

