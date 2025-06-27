MI6 Chief's Nazi Grandfather
Yes, and?
Why are some people shocked about this?
The UK Foreign Office insists that the new head of MI6 has nothing whatsoever to do with her Nazi grandfather — a man from Ukraine who, by some strange twist of fate, happened to be a Nazi leader. They say her “complex heritage” is actually a strength. How cosmopolitan.
It’s surely just another coincidence that the granddaughter of a Ukrainian Nazi now runs Britain’s intelligence agency, while the UK pours weapons and propaganda into a proxy war in Ukraine, whose armies are controlled by neo-Nazis.
Let’s be honest. The Nazis were never really defeated. They went underground for a few years, swapped uniforms for suits (and sometimes even kept the old uniforms and medals and just removed the swastika bit), and rebranded as the “good guys”: NATO architects, CIA assets (see: Operation Gladio), rocket scientists at NASA, European ministers, global health czars, corporate board members — and yes, no doubt, plenty of figures in British intelligence.
A complex heritage, one might say.
And before anyone reaches for the tired binary — “but what about the communists?” — let me clarify: this is not about Left vs Right. That old game is a distraction. The real axis is freedom vs authoritarianism — and the authoritarians have always known how to wear whatever mask is needed. Swastika, hammer and sickle, WEF pin, NATO badge — it hardly matters.
The uniform changes. The ideology of control remains.
Further reading: