Why are some people shocked about this?

The UK Foreign Office insists that the new head of MI6 has nothing whatsoever to do with her Nazi grandfather — a man from Ukraine who, by some strange twist of fate, happened to be a Nazi leader. They say her “complex heritage” is actually a strength. How cosmopolitan.

It’s surely just another coincidence that the granddaughter of a Ukrainian Nazi now runs Britain’s intelligence agency, while the UK pours weapons and propaganda into a proxy war in Ukraine, whose armies are controlled by neo-Nazis.

Let’s be honest. The Nazis were never really defeated. They went underground for a few years, swapped uniforms for suits (and sometimes even kept the old uniforms and medals and just removed the swastika bit), and rebranded as the “good guys”: NATO architects, CIA assets (see: Operation Gladio), rocket scientists at NASA, European ministers, global health czars, corporate board members — and yes, no doubt, plenty of figures in British intelligence.

A complex heritage, one might say.

And before anyone reaches for the tired binary — “but what about the communists?” — let me clarify: this is not about Left vs Right. That old game is a distraction. The real axis is freedom vs authoritarianism — and the authoritarians have always known how to wear whatever mask is needed. Swastika, hammer and sickle, WEF pin, NATO badge — it hardly matters.

The uniform changes. The ideology of control remains.

