A regular case of “projection”?

In reality, gold and used bills are normally a better bet for the crooked politician.

"Somewhere along the way, you became, I'm sorry to say, a corrupt politician," US Judge Sidney Stein said before handing down Menendez's sentence…Before receiving his sentence, Menendez cried…He then asked the judge "to temper your sword of justice with the mercy of a lifetime of duty".

“…a lifetime of duty”, ensuring the gears of influence, arms sales, and foreign entanglements continue to turn smoothly.

Sorry, that screenshot was from an entirely different corruption case, where prosecutors alleged that “Dr Melgen showered Mr Menendez with lavish gifts, including private jet flights, luxury hotel reservations and nearly $750,000 (£569,000) in campaign contributions…Both men argued the gifts were because of their long-time friendship…Republican Lindsey Graham…testified on his behalf.” Makes sense.

Well, at least now that he is to be locked away for 11 years, there will be one less advocate for the military-industrial complex and one less taking AIPAC money, perhaps.

Apparently, he is looking for help from Trump, for some weird reason.

Despite the fact that Menedez voted to convict Trump during both impeachment trials, he is “confident that Trump will deliver mercy once he retakes the Oval Office — especially if he asks for a sentence commutation instead of a full pardon”. Maybe he has had a word with his friend, Miriam Adelson.

Just another story—amongst thousands—of corruption by political leaders. And yet, the plebs still keep voting them in. When will we learn?

Meanwhile, the corrupt politicians on the take of Big Pharma and the MIC have been moronically attacking Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr, and Kash Patel, amongst others. I would post the videos from the confirmation hearings, but they’re just too cringy. And the coverage by the Mockingbird Media is as bad as anything they put out during their scamdemic. They have no shame. At this point, I can’t believe that anyone who isn’t in a quasi-comatose state is taking any of these people seriously.

Share

Further reading: