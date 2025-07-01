Build Back Better

INGRID C DURDEN
5h

doctors already go to their computer to diagnose. when you have looked stuff up yourself, the doc disappears, and comes in a bit later and changes the diagnose. Been there done that. When I told the doc the meds she prescribed lowered the salt amount in the body (as I found online) she said, impossible. 10 minutes later she came back in and stopped the meds. They cannot know everything but they should not something !

d k
5h

The general public has too much faith in doctors, although over the last 5 years that is now changing. Unfortunately still too many equate a doctor with the image of the physician from 30-50 years ago. Those physicians (the majority) studied, worked hard, followed their patients clinical course and took an interest in their outcomes. In short they were experienced in clinical care. Now physicians say they are overworked, yet work a fraction of the amount older doctors did. They have no experience either in their training in their medical schools, or residencies. They come out knowing very little except what they memorize. Soon they forget that. Have no interest in their sick patients as it only means more work, which they are not interested in pursuing ( hey - they are “well rounded people and have interests outside of medicine”, why should they be so focused on clinical medicine when they can pursue other hobbies and interests?).

There is such an aversion to dealing with helping people they have created work conditions where they don’t have to see or follow patients and their clinical conditions. ie: medical “spas”, laser therapy, walk in clinics ( see once and done), “hospitalists” ( basically act as a medical student for after hour calls ( with no responsibility beyond the 8 hour shift) for the attending doctor who should be looking after his or her own patient in the hospital, etc..

