Okay.

Masters of the Meta-Verse™

A Zionist Tech Initiative for Total Narrative Compliance

Jerusalem, D.C. — In a groundbreaking address that critics have described as "a deleted scene from a dystopian Netflix series," former Senator Norm Coleman has publicly confirmed what the internet wasn’t allowed to speculate about for years:

“The masters of the universe are Jews... and they’re ours.”

Coleman, speaking at a Jewish News Syndicate event, outlined a visionary strategy for salvaging Israel’s plummeting reputation among Gen Z:

“We’ve got Altman. We’ve got Zuckerberg. We’ve got Brin. We’ve got the whole group. It’s us. We just need to win the digital war.”

Because when you’ve lost the hearts of young people with footage of bombed children and ethnic cleansing, the obvious solution is to call in Silicon Valley’s Jewish Avengers to patch the vibes.

Reality Engineering™: There's an App for That

Under Coleman’s doctrine, social platforms are not neutral tools — they’re narrative weapons that just haven’t been properly aimed.

TikTok? Too raw. Too many inconvenient humans bleeding on camera. Time to cancel it.

Meta? Underutilized. Needs more blue-and-white filters and fewer images of rubble.

OpenAI? Just waiting to be fine-tuned into IDF-GPT.

“We need to get our digital sneakers on,” Coleman urged, without clarifying whether they come with built-in Hasbara accelerometers.

Terms of Reality Update

Effective immediately, all platforms under The Masters of the Meta-Verse™ will implement the following community guidelines:

Truth = What Aligns with the Security of Israel™

Free Speech = Dissent that Doesn’t Trend

Anti-Semitism = Anything That Notices This Speech Happened

Offenders will be algorithmically nudged into reflection, moderation, or career ruin — whichever comes first.

New Course Offering at Meta-U: Narrative Domination 101

Coleman’s bold pronouncement marks a new era in digital diplomacy: one in which ethno-national loyalty merges seamlessly with platform governance, and tech elites are expected to serve not the public, but The Cause.

What was once a conspiracy theory is now a volunteer initiative.

Coming Soon: The Digital Iron Dome™

Because if you control the platforms, and still can’t convince people that bombing civilians is self-defense, the problem isn’t the optics — it’s that reality itself needs a reboot.

Don’t worry.

The Masters are on it.

Seriously, though: If Jew-hatred is on the rise — and it is — we might ask whether endless wars, online inquisitions, and algorithmic propaganda campaigns launched in Israel’s name by self-appointed guardians of the tribe are helping or hurting.

But you’re not allowed to ask that.

Because in this system, dissent is pathology.

Notice the pattern? You're paranoid.

Criticise militant Zionism? You're a bigot.

Quote the New Testament during Lent? You're radicalising the timeline.

Raise a question? The AI already has your diagnosis.

And if you suggest that conflating Jews with militarised Zionist statecraft is both strategically suicidal and morally grotesque?

A professor will appear, like a summoned wraith, to declare you a psychopath in the pages of a peer-reviewed thought-purging algorithm, co-signed by the ADL and something called the Social Perception Lab.

So don’t say anything.

Just update your settings, like a good civilian.

Truth has been deprecated. Loyalty is the new cognition.

And remember: the masters of the Meta-verse are listening.

Share

Further reading: