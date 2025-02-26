He’s right again:

When I was County Judge Executive in Lewis County Kentucky, I was responsible for signing the check that paid for every phone landline and cellphone billed to the county. At first it seemed impossible to ferret out the waste, fraud, and abuse for these phone plans. How many phones were taxpayers paying for that were defunct? How many were former county employees who were no longer employed but had been able to keep their phone and mooch off the taxpayer? Was any of it fraudulent or inaccurate billing by the service provider? But then I came up with an idea… I told every county department (Sheriff, Clerk, Road Crew, Jail, etc.) to give me a list of their phones matched to their county employees or offices. In one month, I would DEACTIVATE EVERY PHONE that wasn’t on one of these lists. A month went by and only about 80% complied with the directive to list their phones. I gave them one more month and issued a serious warning that their phones would be turned off at the end of the next month. Finally, I directed the phone company to deactivate all phones that weren’t accounted for. Guess what? The jailer called me up and said the finger print machine wouldn’t send finger prints to the state police anymore. Ha! That was the only legitimate phone line that I deactivated. We quickly got it reactivated. I ended up saving our county thousands of dollars on the phone bill, much to the chagrin of the phone company and a few moochers who no longer had free phone plans. I think most of the savings came from phones that just weren’t in service but had been left on the bill. Why do I tell this story? Because what Elon is doing by asking federal employees to list five things they did in a week is brilliant. Requiring any kind of an affirmative response from a worker will prove whether that worker even exists and can be reached. Don’t forget, the Inspector General for Afghanistan found out we were paying millions for soldiers and police in Afghanistan who didn’t even exist (ghost employees). There’s no telling what Elon’s plan will uncover. We will find some employees can’t use email or aren’t even literate enough to write five things. So everyone take a chill pill and write down your five things to let us know you exist and you can read email and you aren’t completely insubordinate. Then we can clean the roster.

If America—or any nation—wants to remain competitive in the future, it must root out the parasitic behaviours of those who siphon the people’s hard-earned wealth while offering nothing of value in return.

Who are these parasites? They are not merely isolated individuals but a newly entrenched caste—a class of professional leeches who thrive within bureaucracies and corporate monopolies. Ms. Data understands this:

My project right now is to work on analyzing connections and relationships between people in the government. Because if you research people long enough, you start to notice that they're all working together—they're all married, they're all in-laws, they know each other, they all sit on the same board for many years. And that's my project—to map those relationships and put it on my website. She says Democrats and Republicans are both to blame. I cannot tell you enough how much both are involved. It is everywhere. Now we even have members of Congress, so we have sitting members of Congress that actually sit on the NOS. Right now, they vote in Congress for money for themselves, and they sit on the same NOS that they're voting to get money. It is a huge conflict of interest, and it's buried very deep. The numbers don't lie. This is not a partisan issue, and if the American people understood completely what we're finding, there would be outrage across the board. Are you ever scared? Because exposing things like that—the ways people are making big money secretly within our government—seems like it could put you at risk. Oh yes, we had to change the way we live entirely, quickly

I’m sure my readers have begun to see the connections, too. Over the decades, a self-serving caste has entrenched itself within the vast bureaucracies of our nations and the sprawling hierarchies of corporate power. Through nepotism, elite university networks, and even ethnic affiliations, they have woven an incestuous web of influence—one that exists not to serve the people, but to perpetuate its own dominance.

This ruling class will champion any ideology, including “woke” dogma, not out of conviction but as a tool to consolidate power and silence dissent. I call them the Midwitocrats, architects of The Midwitocratic Paradigm—a suffocating system designed to entrench mediocrity while rewarding conformity and complicity.

Eradicating this paradigm won’t be easy. Its tendrils have reached into every facet of our lives, leeching resources, creativity, and autonomy. But eradicated it must be—lest we all be drained dry, reduced to mere subjects of their ever-expanding fiefdom.

