Be careful, Representative Massie, or you will be branded as some kind of hateful person, and where will that get you?

Dual citizens elected to United States Congress should renounce citizenship in all other countries. At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefitting those countries.

As Massie says, at the very least, it seems obvious that there should be full transparency of the activities of US politicians, perhaps by means of Bill H.R. 7484 or similar “Dual Citizenship Disclosure Act”.

Massie and one or two others are not suggesting these dual-citizens should be rounded up and put in camps (see WWII internment), even if they have been actively working to fund foreign wars involving their other citizenship. Maybe they should, if they have been promoting genocide or whatever you like to call terrifying ethnic cleansing and land clearance in other countries, but that goes for any evil warmonger, dual-citizen or not.

It’s good to see Bret Weinstein agreeing with Massie, although he goes a little too far with the vague notion of ‘loyalty’:

Like Bret, I agree it is a ‘GREAT deal’ to get multiple citizenships. I have two myself: British and Canadian. But then I’m not making any laws and sending people to war. And I’m not conflicted by payments from wealthy elites.

I would love to have additional passports. An American passport would be beneficial in some ways. However, as America seems to be ruled by its military-industrial complex and a considerable number of war-mongering elites who favour bringing back the military draft, I’ll give it a miss. It’s a shame, because there is so much to like about the geography of America and most of its people; plus, I’m only a few hours drive to the border, which I have still not crossed - unless you count that one time on a mock pirate windjammer that went for a battle of rotten tomatoes with an ‘enemy’ American ship off the coast of Maine.

Extra passports are useful for work, as long as the dictator of the country where you’re living doesn’t prevent you from leaving when you're expelled from work for non-compliance with mandatory vaccinations—see Canada under Trudeau; that’s not my idea of a great country—it's more akin to a Gulag. Let’s hope that liberty improves under the Conservatives, if they ever manage to regain power from the collectivist authoritarians who seem to have a mind-control hold over the quasi-comatose.

Of course, in my case, regardless of my dual-citizenships, I am one of the greatest critics of Canada, and Britain, and the EU, along with just about every other nation (see most of my 3000+ articles here on Substack). This is because I want them all to be better. I’m especially critical of the US because what happens in America (and everywhere else its heavily armed ‘peace keepers’ decide to squat - see 800+ bases) affects everyone worldwide, for better or worse.

Wherever I am resident, I respect all just laws and endeavour to act like a model citizen, but I’m no blind-faith, jingoistic, xenophobic, tribalistic, hate-mongering, flag-waving moron. I see good and bad in all countries (although not in equal measure) and I want all countries to reject the military-industrial complex, the censorship-industrial complex, perpetual and genocidal wars, and the machinations of the globalist elites in general.

In terms of ‘you can’t be loyal to both’, it depends on what you mean by ‘loyal’. Bret doesn’t properly define or elaborate to any extent what being ‘loyal’ means in this case. In fact, it seems a slippery term to be weaponised as necessary. Personally, I’m ‘loyal’, if we have to use that word, to truth and justice, and sometimes that means disagreeing with my country of citizenship or residence.

There are many philosophical and theological questions about the nature of loyalty, especially in contexts involving conflicting allegiances. For example, is a real Christian disloyal when he follows Christ’s command and endeavours to be a good citizen by paying taxes, but gives ultimate moral allegiance to God (Matthew 22:21)? Was Jesus ‘disloyal’ to the Jewish leaders of his day, who had him arrested, or the Roman Empire (John 18:36)? Someone obviously thought so. Or perhaps his loyalties lay not in the kingdoms of the earth, but in some higher authority (Matthew 4:10).

Bret is not a Christian, but my guess is that he would refuse the draft to fight in a foreign war that morally disgusted him, perhaps because it involved ethnic cleansing or genocide or imperialistic colonisation and exploitation. However, many rabid ultra-nationalists would argue that this was not being ‘loyal’ to your country - the USA in this instance. There are many, maybe even a majority in former decades, who would literally switch off all independent thinking faculties and deaden their consciences (if they had any to start with) when the elites in Washington or London or Jerusalem or Berlin or wherever they have a passport/birth certificate decided its wartime. That’s not my idea of reasonable ‘loyalty’. I would argue that anyone who truly cared about the moral health of their nation would dissent when faced with being drafted to fight unjustified wars, and show that true loyalty, if you like, by refusal to comply even to the point of imprisonment. I’ve always found it strange that people will talk about the corruption of most of the political elites, but when these same leaders call for a war they just switch off their thinking faculties, start waving the flags, and sign up as cannon fodder. Is it any wonder that, apart from the profits to be made by the elites, wars are called when their is great civil unrest and compliance/culling is required?

Incidentally, I’ve been trying to figure out the reason why the tiniest of tails, Israel, is wagging the largest of dogs, America? This is particularly strange when you consider that at most there are about 2% of Jewish Zionist votes to care about in America (probably a lot less than this, since many Jewish people are anti-Zionist or at least peace seeking people that just want to mind their own business). I don’t know for sure, but here’s my speculation:

US congressmen with Israeli citizenships will naturally want to defend their interests, real estate, and investments back home in Israel. You have to admit it, that Mediterranean vibe, with the olive trees and everything is a perfect holiday home destination, once the land has been cleansed of riff raff, of course.

US congressmen enjoy a little quid pro quo from AIPAC or some other billionaire backed Zionist organization. I mean, why not, right? Not only do you get the money, and free holidays (‘educational tours’), but most importantly you don’t get unelected via a mass media propaganda campaign against you. Honestly, who enjoys being smeared as a ‘hater’? Is it worth the bother? What do they owe to a bunch of angry Palestinians and their kids anyway?

In summary, why get bogged down in semantics and sophistry in arguments over ‘loyalty’ when there are clear conflicts of interest in terms of money.

Of course, there are probably more so-called ‘Christian’ Zionists in congress than Israeli Zionists. These individuals, often lacking a deep understanding of geopolitics or even reality itself, believe they can prompt divine intervention—specifically, the Rapture—through their political actions, like God needs a little push. They offer their very kind support to Israeli interests up until the Rapture; thereafter, according to some of their theologians, Jewish individuals must swiftly convert to Christianity or face the consequences. With 'friends' like these… But that is a story for another day.

