The report Manufacturing Misinformation by Dr. Norman Lewis reveals that the European Commission has spent over €649 million across 349 projects since 2016 to create an expansive, publicly funded censorship regime under the guise of combating hate speech and disinformation. These initiatives—often couched in euphemisms like “trusted flaggers,” “capacity-building,” and “resilience”—span NGOs, universities, media outlets, and police forces, and increasingly rely on AI tools to monitor, predict, and suppress undesirable narratives. Instead of targeting clear threats, many projects aim to police emotional tone, map public sentiment, and pre-emptively neutralise dissent on issues like migration, climate, COVID-19, and populism.

You should read the report; it provides excellent breakdowns of the Orwellian language used by the EU thought police.

No doubt, the legacy media mouthpieces of the midwitocrats will probably report on these developments like this:

Brussels Rolls Out Freedom Against Speech™

Because Unfiltered Brains Are a Public-Health Hazard, Officials Explain

Brussels, Belgium — In an historic leap for cognitive hygiene, the European Commission this week launched its flagship Freedom Against Speech™ programme—a visionary €649-million, 349-project campaign to rescue citizens from the lurking dangers of unsupervised cognition.

The Compassionate Control Stack

NODES now scours 13 languages for “narrative anomalies,” quickly flagging anyone reckless enough to wonder aloud about uncontrolled mass migration, energy bills, or why the “two weeks to flatten the curve” anniversary cake has so many candles. Using patented emotio-mapping, NODES translates your unruly feelings into a chic Pantone palette of officially approved moods.



FAST LISA deploys municipal youth squads equipped with algorithmic radios, pre-correcting friends on TikTok and Discord before jokes metastasise into heresy. “This isn’t ideological grooming,” assures a Commission spokesperson. “It’s capacity-building for digital manners.”



“We’re replacing the riot of public debate with the soothing whisper of predictive consensus,” chirped a FAST LISA project lead, adjusting empathy metrics on her compliance dashboard.

Trusted Truth Tools

Vera. ai installs real-time ideology-check earpieces in newsrooms, gently redirecting wayward reporters with “trustworthy AI solutions.”



TITAN delivers a user-friendly “nudge suite”—push notifications, ASMR-style affirmations, and TikTok explainers from hand-picked, institutionally aligned influencers. Think of it as cognitive physiotherapy—restoring narrative alignment without invasive procedures.



Cognitive Hygiene Patrols

VIGILANT, a ten-country police/AI hybrid, is breaking new ground in pre-thought intervention. Recent highlights include successfully “pre-arresting” a 12-year-old for the latent urge to blog about fractional-reserve banking, and three adults intercepted reading Dostoyevsky in a park.



“Pre-crime is obsolete,” boasted a VIGILANT officer. “We now operate on a pre-cognition model. By the time you’ve had the idea, we’re already there to help.”

Democracy With Bumpers™

ORBIS introduces “deliberative democracy platforms” that guide citizens toward institutionally harmonized viewpoints, pre-scoring every opinion for emotional resonance and alignment. All conversations are safely nestled inside a menu of pre-approved narratives.



“We’re not limiting speech,” clarified the Commission’s Narrative Assurance Unit. “We’re liberating the public from the emotional strain of dangerous originality—and soon, from the nuisance of cognition itself.”

The Future: Safer, Quieter, Kinder

Coming soon: iMuzzle™, a wearable device delivering a gentle buzz or serotonin micro-dose whenever your neural patterns drift from consensus. Beta tests show a 43% decrease in awkward dinner opinions—surpassing even last year’s Mandatory Agreeableness Pledge™.

To celebrate, the Commission invites all citizens to participate in Inoffensive Thought Week and download the MyNeighbourSaidAnIdea app, now with instant anonymous reporting and auto-blockchain shaming.

Because in tomorrow’s Europe, you’re fully free to speak, so long as you never surprise, discomfort, or inadvertently inspire anyone.

Freedom Against Speech™: Because real liberty is the freedom from dangerous, inconvenient ideas.

