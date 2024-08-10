Yes, you really do need a very vivid imagination to find joy in the military-industrial complex and its proxy wars that kills thousands of kids and bringing us to the brink of WWIII, the rising cost of food and shelter, the constant censorship and surveillance, the neo-feudal tyranny of the elites, and the increasing collectivist authoritarianism of the Psycho Nanny state generally.

Joy, joy, joy—what’s not to like, right? One has to wonder what the orchestrators of Operation Mockingbird will push next for our collective 'enlightenment'. Hope, perhaps, again? Joy, hope, and what comes next? Peace, of course. But I wouldn’t hold my breath; there’s too much profit in conflict.

It's truly sickening to witness this mass programming of the populace through television, using the most unsubtle of Propaganda Tools 101. But what can we expect, this is 1984 2024.

And don’t forget, what I just wrote is ‘dangerous to our democracy’:

Thanks to @WesternLensman for the news clips and The Ren & Stimpy Show for this:

